JKCCTU holds seminar on ‘Serious challenges before working class’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Co-ordination Committee of Trade Unions (JKCCTU) on Sunday organised a seminar on theme ‘Serious challenges before working class today’.

Gurmeet Singh, General Secretary JKCCTU presented welcome address. Mohammad Maqbool, National Secretary All India State Government Employees Federation (AISGEF) and President JKCCTU presided over the seminar. He explained present challenges arising out of ongoing neo-liberal economy and anti-working class policies, which have put huge burdens and tremendous hardships on working class, throughout the country, especially in Jammu & Kashmir.

Maqbool stressed for developing unity among working class in J&K by isolating divisive forces and proposed to form a broader platform of resistance by intensifying struggle on common agreed issues to safeguard hard-earned rights of employees and workers. He also discussed other issues like wage and regularisation policy for all temporary workers like casual, contract, Anganwari, ASHA and others, minimum wage of Rs 18,000 per month, continuing Statutory pension scheme and pension for all, settlement of all pending pension cases regarding SRO 59, revoking un-bundling of power sector and stopping of corporatisation and privatisation, outsourcing and casualisation in Government/ semi Government departments, revival of public sector by providing adequate budgetary support, restoration of democratic and Trade Union rights besides lifting curbs on internet services in J&K.

The seminar was also addressed by veteran trade union leaders like Babu Hussain Malik, Sushil Sudan, Veerji Raina, Akhil Sharma, Zakir Hussain, Surinder Kumar and Suresh Sharma. They opined to form a joint platform on common agreed demands to safeguard rights of employees and workers.