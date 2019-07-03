JKCA appoints new Coordinators

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), in a corrigendum to the earlier order, has replaced as many as six district coordinators with new faces.

The replacement was necessitated after Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) issued a circular asking its staff not to hold responsible positions, especially dealing with financial matters, in the State sports associations and sports as well as cultural clubs.

However, majority of these new faces appointed as District Coordinators for Srinagar, Rajouri, Poonch, Doda and Ramban have little administrative experience or for that matter any cricketing experience.

These district coordinators, as per an order issued by Chief Executive Officer of JKCA, S.A.H Bukhari, has the mandate to conduct the matches smoothly and transparently as per guidelines of JKCA strictly.

The order reads: Mujtaba Rabani in place of Bilal Ahmed Shamas at Srinagar; Rohit Kumar Sharma in place of Mohinder Singh at Rajouri; Imtiyaz Ahmed in place of Pawan Kumar Sharma at Poonch; Aftab Ahmed in place of Sameer Malik at Doda; Shabad Iqbal in place of Jai Kumar at Doda and Irshad Ahmed Wani in place of Mushtaq Ahmed Wani at Ramban.

The order further mentioned that those appointment coordinators for the district shall be assisted, supervised and guided by the selector/observer deputed separately by the JKCA for each district.