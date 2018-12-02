JKBOSE conducts programme on Adolescence Education

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) conducted State level Role Play and Folk Song Dance competitions under the National Adolescence Education Programme at Government High Secondary School Boys Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

On the occasion, Prof Veena Pandita, Chairperson, J&K BOSE was the Chief Guest who thoroughly inspired the audience with her matured perceptions and thought provoking speech. She emphasised on the overall development of the adolescence by providing them information, counseling and services including the health services through this programme. Dr Farooq Ahmed Peer, Director Academics and State Project Director, AEP was the Guest of Honour who highlighted the importance of adolescence education in present contemporary era. The Role Play and Folk Song and Dance competitions were organised at State level amongst various selected learns from district level competitions conducted at all the districts of Jammu division.

Various themes viz charms and challenges of adolescence, healthy relationships amongst adolescents, HIV/AIDS-stigmatisation, gender equality, respect for elders, protection for environment and cause and impact of drug abuse were highlighted in the competition.

Dr Archara Gupta, Bhupinder Jamwal and Promilla Manhas were the abdicators of the competiton. Teams from district Udhampur, Kishtwar and Samba were declared first, second and third respectively in Role Play Competition whereas the teams from district Jammu, Samba and Doda stood first, second and third respectively. The first two winning teams will participate National level competition scheduled to be held at New Delhi from December 4 to 7. Reeta Gupta, Principal GHSS Boys Gandhi Nagar insisted that such programmes should be conducted in future also so as to benefit the students.

In the beginning, Dr Yasir Hamid Sirwal, Assistant Director/ Project Officer highlighted the importance of adolescence education.