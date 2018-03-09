JKATA delegation calls on Hanjura

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A deputation of J and K Agriculture Technocrats Association led by its President, Dr Surinder Radotra met Agriculture Minister, Ghulam Nabi Hanjura and apprised him of the current status of file which is lying pending in Agriculture Production Department.

The deputation appealed to the minister to personally intervene in this matter and pursue the file in Finance Department, Law Department, GAD personally so that the process will become fast and we get order in black and white as early as possible.

The delegation comprised of Vinod Kumar Sharma, Harmeet Singh and Gurmeet Singh.