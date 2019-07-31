JKAP-4th Bn organises plantation drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: SSP M.Y Kichloo on Tuesday inaugurated a plantation drive was carried out at Police Complex, Channi Himmat Jammu to enhance the greenery in the complex. About two-hundred saplings of different species were planted by staff of security personnel’s in the complex. Among other staff members Paramjeet Singh, Deputy Commandant, Labhu Ram Deputy Commandant, Tilak Raj Rana, DySP (Adjutant), Nikhil Gogna, DySP (Q Master) and Inspector Sharat Chander (Reserve Inspector) also participated in the drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Kichloo, who is himself M.Sc in Botany, made aware the police personnel and their families about the importance of plantation for ecological balance. In the message, he urged upon all the officers/officials in the complex to join the plantation drive to overcome the menace of global warming.