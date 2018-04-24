JKAP 14th Bn installs water cooler in Govt School Govind Singh Pura

Share Share 0 Share 0

R S PURA: JKAP 14th Bn under civic action programme provided water cooler, water tank with Kent purifier to Govt Boys High School Govind Singh Pura.

Commandant, JKAP 14th Bn Rajnesh Pran Sharma (SSP), Sanjay Sharma (SP) along with officers of Bn inaugurated the water cooler in presence of villagers, Sarpanch, Panch, school management and staff members.

The prominent people of the area appreciated role of J&K Police for this gesture.