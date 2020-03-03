JKACS holds folk media workshop

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K AIDS Control Society (JKACS) in collaboration with Red Ribbon Club of Government Polytechnic College, Bikram Chowk, Jammu organized one-day Province Level Folk Media Workshop here on Monday.

The workshop was jointly inaugurated by the Project Director J&K AIDS Control Society and Principal Government Polytechnic College, Bikram Chowk, Jammu by lighting the traditional lamp.

Ten different folk groups alongwith their respective teams and the Students of Red Ribbon Club from the polytechnic college participated in the activity.

In his address, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Project Director JKACS emphasized the need and role of involving folk groups and students as ambassador for spreading the message in curbing the menace of HIV/AIDS in the society. Dr Arun Bangotra, Principal Government Polytechnic College, Bikram Chowk, Jammu in his speech laid emphasis on involving the youth in such social activities in order to bring a change in the thinking of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepika B Thakur DD (IEC), JKACS who conducted the training programme of the Folk Troupes gave a detailed presentation about the role and duties of these groups who shall be performing in-front of the people especially in rural areas about the ways and means of preventing and controlling the deadly disease of HIV/AIDS.