JKAACL’s 3-day Yuva Lekhak Seminar begins

JAMMU: 3-day Yuva Lekhak Seminar was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) inaugurated by Prof. R.D Sharma, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu here at KL Saigal Hall.

Khalid Hussain, eminent Punjabi and Urdu short-story writer presided over and Prof. R.D Sharma, was the Chief Guest in the inaugural session.

Dr. Baljeet Kaur, HoD Punjabi, University of Jammu, Dr. Arvinder Singh Amn, Additional Secretary JKAACL and Dr. Baljeet Raina were also present in the presidium.

The seminar was organised with the support of Departments of Dogri, Hindi and Punjabi, University of Jammu.

Today’s seminar was in Punjabi language on the topic ‘The Punjabi Literature of Jammu and Kashmir;.

While delivering his presidential address, Khalid Hussain said that to become a successful creative writer and critic, the basic requirement is the habit of studying more and more literature not only of the respective language but others also.

Prof. R.D Sharma stressed upon the scholars who are going to present their papers in this 3-day seminar that they must seriously involve themselves in the creative writing process of the respective languages.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Dr. Amn said that two years back, the decision was taken to organise one day seminars for youth particularly the scholars of Jammu University doing research in language DEPARTMENTS so that the regional languages alongwith Dogri, Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi should also be analysed in the present times.

The first session was presided by Dr Monojit, eminent Punjabi writer and President, Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Jammu and last session was presided by Dr Baljit Kaur, Head of the Department, PG Department of Punjabi, University of Jammu.

Today 14 scholars of Punjabi Department presented their research papers on various yawners of Punjabi literature being written in Jammu and Kashmir State. Those who presented their papers were- Dr. Pritam Singh, Dr. Kamaldeep Singh, Kusam, Chanpreet Kaur, Rajveer Singh, Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Parwinder Kaur, Manjeet Singh, Harpreet Kaur, Dr. Anuradha Sharma, Dr. Kamaljeet Kaur, Gurjit Singh Nowshehra, Rajbeer Singh Sodhi and Rajinder Singh. The key-note address was presented by Dr. Baljeet Raina.

Among others present were Dr. Monojit, Dr. D.S Vishvanagrik, Jang. S. Verman, Amar Singh Kuka, T.S Premi, Sunil Sharma, Swami Anter Neerav, Prof. Archana Kesar, Prof. Sushma Sharma, H0D, PG Department of Dogri, University of Jammu, Neelam Kumari, Sapna Devi, Bhagwati Devi, scholars and students from Departments of Hindi, Dogri, University of Jammu.