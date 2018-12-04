JKAACL releases poetic compilation Silhouettes

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) on Monday released a poetic compilation by a young and upcoming poetess Syed Nawreen Qadri under title ‘Silhouettes’ during a function organized at seminar hall of JKAACL.

The function was presided over by Prof Shafi Shouq and Prof Naseem Shafaiee was the Chief Guest. This is her first poetic compilation which has been well taken by the writers’ fraternity.

Mohammad Ashraf Tak, Chief Editor JKAACL said that it is endeavour of the Academy to provide platform to young poets and this function is being organized in that context.

Basharat Shamim presented a thought providing paper on the book.

Prof Shafi Shouq congratulated Syed Nawreen Qadri for his first attempt in the shape of a poetic compilation.

The Chief Guest Prof Naseem Shafaiee congratulated JKAACL for organising such a prestigious function aiming at promoting various languages and to provide platform to the youngsters.

The function was attended by a galaxy of writers who include Rajesh Lal, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Abdal Mehjoor, Mohammad Amin Bhat, Dr Nazeer Azad, Shahnaz Rasheed, Salam-ud- Din Bajad, Shabnam Ashaiee, Waheed Jeelani, Aslam Naqashbandi, O.P Sharma and Shafi Ahmad.

Vote of thanks was presented by Dr Rafiq Masoodi, former Secretary JKAACL, while proceedings of the function were conducted by Dr Abid Ahmad, Editor English JKAACL.