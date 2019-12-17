JKAACL organises two-day Gojri conference

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) organised a two-day mega Gojri Conference here on Monday on theme ‘Gojri Language- Present Scenario, Future Challenges and Opportunities’. The conference was organised in collaboration with the Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, J&K region.

The conference was attended by Vice Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Professor Masrat Javaid; Deputy Director, Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, J&K region, Neha Jalali; Choudhary Mohammad Irshad and Choudhary Jamaat Ali.

The inaugural session was presided over by Vice Chancellor BGBSU, Professor Masrat Javaid. In his address, he said that it is time to take education to doorsteps of Gujjar community and the best step has been taken with establishment of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University at Rajouri.

He further said that it is only due to the initiatives taken by Cultural Academy that Gojri language has been revived in J&K and taken out of the oblivion.

Presenting formal vote of thanks, Deputy Director, Regional Outreach Bureau, J&K Region, Neha Jalali said that the media has a vital role to play for conservation of the language and stressed on importance of public broadcaster and other central government organisations for promotion and preservation of Gojri language.

Mohammad Amin Qamar, a noted writer and Choudhary Irshad Ahmad also spoke on the occasion.

Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, J&K Region also organised a photo- exhibition as a part of the event focusing on various Centrally Sponsored Schemes related to women empowerment, girl child education and safety, mother and child health, betterment of farmers, upliftment of poor, animal husbandry, building-up of infrastructure and social justice etc. Further, six stalls by Sheep Husbandry, Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, Health, Education Departments and J&K Bank were also installed for awareness of people regarding various central sponsored schemes and programmes.

On the occasion, a number of books on Gojri prose and poetry were released including Quliyat-e-Iqbal Azeem, special issue on Sarvar-e-Kasana, Chandni and collection of short-stories by Mohammad Amin Qamar.