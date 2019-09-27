JKAACL Leh celebrates golden jubilee

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: The Department of J&K Academy of Arts, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) Leh celebrated its golden jubilee during a function held here on Thursday.

On the occasion, eminent scholar of Ladakh, Tashi Rabgyas was the Chief Guest while Secretary JKAACL Srinagar, Munir-ul-Islam; former Cultural Officers of JKAACL Leh; scholar and writer Nawang Tsering Shakspo and Sangeet Natak Academy Awardee Mipham Otsal were the Guests of Honour. Monks, Executive Councillors Konchok Stanzin and Mumtaz Hussain, former MP Ladakh Thustan Tsewang, Presidents of LGA, LBA, religious heads, Presidents of women associations, councillors, writers, scholars, poets, artists, artisans, singers, performers besides a number of art lovers from different sections of society were also present on the occasion.

Eminent scholar and historian ‘nonagenarian’ Tashi Rabgyas appreciated tremendous contributions rendered by JKAACL Leh towards arduous work of preservation and promotion of heritage of Ladakh since day one.

Secretary Munir-ul-Islam congratulated and appreciated JKAACL for its resourceful journey but impressed people to work harder for preserving unique and rich cultural heritage of Ladakh.

On the occasion, Rabgyas released special publication of K-sar Saga and JKAACL Leh’s annual publications of ‘Sheeraza’. On the occasion, former employees of the Academy were facilitated with ‘Khataks’.

Monks of Hemis monastery presented a part of ‘Chhams’ rehearsal. The function culminated with formal vote of thanks by SOCA Kargil, Nazir Hussain.