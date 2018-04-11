JKAACL celebrates 115th Birthday of KL Saigal

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) on Wednesday celebrated 115th Birthday of Kundan Lal Sehgal, internationally renowned singer, artist and director of international repute by organisng musical concert at KL Saigal Hall.

Prof Raj Kumar, Hindi writer, poet, scholar and former HoD, PGD of Hindi University of Jammu was the Chief Guest.

Prof Raj Kumar, while speaking on the occasion, said that Kundan Lal Saigal, the legend artist, singer and director of the classic films from Jammu excelled in his field and became instrumental in initial stage of Indian film industry.

Appreciating the performances of the artists he said that the songs of some of the popular films presented by Anil Tickoo in Saigal’s getup and makeup and the songs presented by Sunil Kumar and Rakesh Anand popularly known as Synth and flute artists were very impressive and succeeded in creating the environment accordingly.

He also complimented Academy for remembering son of the soil in such an impressive manner and arranging a memorable event.

Earlier, while welcoming the artists, distinguished guests and the audience, Dr Aziz Hajini, Secretary Academy said that the academy organises activities to remember the stalwarts and legends who globally introduced themselves as actor, director, singer and artist and gave classical films and songs to the Indian film industry.

Born on 11 April, 1904 at Link Road, Jammu, Kundan Lal Saigal acted and directed in 28 Hindi, seven Bengali and one Tamil films including classic films like Devdas, President, Crorepati, Yahudi Ki Larki, Roop Rekha, Street Singer etc.

He sung 185 songs in Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali and Persian languages and some of the songs are more popular even today amongst the youth in particular.

The artists who performed today include Rakesh Anand (Singer and Flute), Sunil Sharma (Singer and Synth), Anil Ticku (singer), Rita Khatyal (singer) and Bishan Das (Harmonium).

Vijay Attri, renowned artist and broadcaster conducted the proceedings of the programme in a befitting manner while Dr Arvinder Singh Amn, Additional Secretary JKAACL presented vote of thanks.

Among others present include: Vinod Sharma, Dr Ashok Gupta, Bindiya Raina Tickoo, Kamal Sharma, Er Sunil Sharma, Raj Kumar, Ashok Kumar Gupta and Swami Anterneerav.