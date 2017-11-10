J&K youths very progressive: Jitendra

Agency

New Delhi: The youths of Jammu and Kashmir are very progressive and their potential need to be explored, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

During a meeting with officers of Jammu and Kashmir cadre working in central and Delhi governments here, various other issues such as Prime Minister’s scholarship scheme for students; physical, broadband and aviation connectivity; setting up of an India Institute of Management in Jammu, renovation and upgradation of stadiums were discussed.

“The connectivity will help in boosting trade and commerce related activities in the state and thus create employment for people,” said Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office.

The officers emphasised that there was a need to make more use of information technology in offices functioning in Jammu and Kashmir.

They also said that various initiatives of the government have influenced the state in a great manner, demonetisation being one of them, according to an official release.

Singh said that the officers from J-K should sit together and discuss how best the state government can be benefited from their experience of working in the central government.

The minister laid emphasis on the synergy between the officers posted in Delhi and the officers posted in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasised that more youth-centric initiatives are required in the state to channelise their energies in the right direction.

Singh stressed upon job creation for them based on skill development training as per their requirement and specific region.

The minister said that the youths of Jammu and Kashmir are very progressive and their potential should be explored, the release said.

Singh expressed happiness over the fact that many students from the state are making to the prestigious IITs.

“Every year some students make it to toppers’ list of Civil Services Examination,” he said.

The minister said that the construction of the world’s largest railway bridge is on full swing over the Chenab river.

The minister also highlighted various other initiatives taken by the central government such as self-attestation of documents and others.

