J&K youth have immense unexplored talent: Khan

JAMMU: To provide a platform to budding singers of Jammu, Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), Jammu organised a musical evening ‘Harmony 2019- Hunt for Jammu Ki Awaaz’ here on Saturday.

Advisor to Governor, Farooq Khan was the Chief Guest while Bollywood celebrities Lalit Pandit (Jatin-Lalit music composer), Vijeta Pandit (Film Actress and playback singer) and IGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh were also present on the occasion.

The programme started with the lighting of ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest Farooq Khan, IGP Mukesh Singh, Lalit Pandit and Vijeta Pandit.

President CCI, Rakesh Gupta presented formal welcome address and briefed audience about purpose of Harmony 2019.

About 10 contestants, including children, exhibited their talent to impress judges with their singing skills. Those who performed on the occasion included Suhani Sharma, Shubam Banerjee, Fahad Rather, Nirdosh Kumari, Surbhi Sharma, Nirmal Kumar, Rahul Lakhnotra, Khushi Kichloo, Amos Sotra, Nandani Kapoor and Khushboo Naveen.

Later, Farooq Khan and Lalit Pandit felicitated winners and wished them good luck for their bright future.

Speaking on the occasion, Farooq Khan appreciated the performance of talented participants and hoped they will new achieve great heights in their life. He further said that the youth of J&K have immense unexplored talent and potential, which sometimes remain unutilised because of lack of opportunities. The same youngsters, he said, when given a chance of a wider exposure, tend to expose themselves and excel in various fields. He asked youth of Jammu to come forward and avail benefits of such programmes for exhibiting their talents. He also complemented Lalit Pandit for performing in front of Jammu people.

Lalit Pandit, in his address, complemented CCI Jammu for providing a platform to budding singers of the State. He further assured the winners for providing them an appropriate platform in Bollywood.

During the progamme, K K Gandhi, eminent artist of J&K, presented his painting to Lalit Pandit.