J&K Wrestling team named for Nationals

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Wrestling Association on Tuesday named six-member team for the upcoming 2nd Traditional Senior Men’s Free Style Championship to be held at Agra in Uttar Pradesh from December 28, 2019. Earlier, the trials took place at Bajrangi Akhara, Shalamar Road, here under the guidance of technical team of the Association.

At the time of departure of the team, Divisional Sports Officer of Sports Council, Ravi Singh, Dheeraj Sharma and Ravinder Kumar were among also present.

The Team: Ajit Malhotra (57 kg), Marf Choudhary (65 kg), Laquit Ali (74 kg), Muneer Ahmad (86 kg), Stiphan Ladhar (97 kg) and Nisar Ahmad (125 kg).