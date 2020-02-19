J&K women win silver in Tug of War

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Three women from Jammu and Kashmir, who were part of the team comprised of Ladakh and Tamil Nadu, bagged silver medal in the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat’ Tug of War National Integration Championship (Zone-3) held at Nehru Stadium, Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

Kiran Kumari, Dilshad and Suman Kumari were part of the runners-up team in the senior group from Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K-Ladakh-Tamil Nadu team lost to Delhi- Sikkim in the final.

Meanwhile, President of the J&K Tug of War Association, Hardeep Singh Anand appreciated the players for their achievement.