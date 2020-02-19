J&K women win silver in Tug of War

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Three women from Jammu and Kashmir, who were part of the team comprised of Ladakh and Tamil Nadu, bagged silver medal in the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat’ Tug of War National Integration Championship (Zone-3) held at Nehru Stadium, Roorkee in Uttarakhand. Kiran Kumari, Dilshad and Suman Kumari were part of the runners-up team in the senior group from Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K-Ladakh-Tamil Nadu team lost to Delhi- Sikkim in the final. Meanwhile, President of the J&K Tug of War Association, Hardeep Singh Anand appreciated the players for their achievement.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Taapsee, Tahir to star in Hindi adaptation of German classic ‘Run Lola Run’
Drug abuse poses serious hazard to society: Dr Sushil
Sidharth Shukla wins ‘Bigg Boss 13’
‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ not an easy film to make: Rana Daggubati
Margot Robbie to star opposite Christian Bale in David O Russell’s next
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper