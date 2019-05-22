J&K witnessed peaceful polls since 1990: Dr Hina

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A delegation of German Embassy, led by Second Secretary on Political Affairs and Protocol-Bastian Weber along with German Embassy Political Advisor-Sakshi Arora on Tuesday called on J&K KVIB Vice Chairperson, Dr Hina Shafi Bhat to have first hand review of the security and political situation in Kashmir Valley.

Dr Hina told the delegation that this is for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir that the State has witnessed peaceful and casualty free parliament elections since 1990. “The change in the socio-political scenario of the State is evident from the fact that all the political parties participated in the election,” Dr Hina said and added credit for this peaceful atmosphere goes to Governor, J&K.

She said that the State has witnessed vigorous development under Governor’s rule, which was otherwise ceased.

“Education, Sports and infrastructure remained thrust areas during present dispensation,” said Dr Hina adding that people of the State, especially Kashmir region are happy with the working of the Governor.

On Assembly elections in the State, Dr Hina said that Election Commission of India has to take the final call, but it would be based on the situation in J&K.

“All these years, elections in Jammu and Kashmir were carried by exploiting aspirations of the common people. Mainstream political parties in connivance with separatists were habitual of fooling people, but we want clean elections to keep democracy alive,” she said and added that under BJP regime all the three regions of the State have received equitable treatment.

While deliberating on presence of BJP in Kashmir, Dr Bhat said the way things are changing at ground level shows BJP is being liked by the right minded and progressive people.

“BJP is now recognized party in Kashmir Valley, having more than 2 lakh members. People are showing faith in the policies of incumbent Prime Minister and they have huge expectation from the Prime Minister viz solution of Kashmir imbroglio,” said Dr Hina and added that opposition parties have now resorted to create apprehensions about abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A, as they do not find any substantial ground to criticise the BJP.