J&K wins 20 medals in 14th All India Independence Cup Karate C’ship 2018

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Karate team made the State proud by winning 20 medals including four gold, three silver and 13 bronze in recently held 14th All India Independence Cup Karate Championship 2018 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

Manavi Bhushan, Yashas Dev Singh, Mumukshu Singh and Sourav Mehra won gold medals while Aditya Thakur, Mahir Mahajan and Kameshwar got silver and Manasvi Thakur, Aradhak Isher, Neetal Kumar, Ishan Malhotra, Vignesh Bhat, Sahil Sambayal, Rajat Singh, Brahmleen Kour, Lakshay Udit, Sushant Mangotra, Rajat Singh, Sahil Sambayal, Garima Parihar bagged bronze medals.

Poonam Salathia, Deepika Chuhan, Deepa Sharma and Anil Kumar accompanied the team as coaches and officials. Ambedkar Gupta, National Team Coach, 6 Dan Black Belt congratulated all the players for the achievement.