J&K U-14 boys lose in pre-quarters of Volleyball

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir under-14 boys Volleyball team lost in the knockout stages of pre-quarterfinals in the 65th National School Games held under the banner of School Games Federation of India (SGFI) at Hellore in Andhra Pradesh.

Despite their resistance, J&K boys could not make it a win in the closely contested game. The score: 25-23, 25-22, 25-27.

Earlier, in the league round, J&K defeated Vidya Bharati 2-1 (25-21, 25-19, 19-25). In their second group match, J&K boys trounced Chandigarh 2-0 (25-15, 25-16).

The J&K boys’ team is accompanied by Zahoor Lahey (PET Doda).

Meanwhile, as per the reports reaching here, J&K girls were scheduled to meet their opponent in the pre-quarterfinals late this evening.