J&K U-14 boys lose in pre-quarters of Volleyball

SPORTS REPORTER JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir under-14 boys Volleyball team lost in the knockout stages of pre-quarterfinals in the 65th National School Games held under the banner of School Games Federation of India (SGFI) at Hellore in Andhra Pradesh. Despite their resistance, J&K boys could not make it a win in the closely contested game. The score: 25-23, 25-22, 25-27. Earlier, in the league round, J&K defeated Vidya Bharati 2-1 (25-21, 25-19, 19-25). In their second group match, J&K boys trounced Chandigarh 2-0 (25-15, 25-16). The J&K boys’ team is accompanied by Zahoor Lahey (PET Doda). Meanwhile, as per the reports reaching here, J&K girls were scheduled to meet their opponent in the pre-quarterfinals late this evening.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Wrong to boycott Deepika or her film: Sanjay Raut
HC directs makers of ‘Chhapaak’ to give credit to acid attack survivor’s lawyer
Batman’s got a legacy and a lineage: Robert Pattinson
SP to show ‘Chapaak’ to its workers in Lucknow
Acid attack survivor’s lawyer moves court against ‘Chhapaak’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper