J&K Tug-of-War teams named for Nationals

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Tug-of-War Association on Saturday named the J&K teams for the 32nd Senior National Men & Women Tug-of-War Championship to be held from January 15 to 18, 2020 at Nanded in Maharashtra.

Earlier, the selection process took place under the guidance of Association President, Hardeep Singh Anand and supervised by General Secretary, Jodh Singh Isher and joint Secretary, Jasvir Singh.

The selected team also underwent screening conducted by the J&K Sports Council team led by Divisional Sports Officer, Ravi Singh and Dalvir Mehta.

In the meantime, Hardeep Singh Anand distributed kits among the players before departure which were sponsored by Trans Asia Hotels Private Limited, unit Cygnett Park Asia, Jammu.

The Teams: MEN: 640 Kg: Jitinder Pal Singh, Abhishek Raina, Kushwant Singh, Faizan Altaf, Vashdeep, Junadi Bin, Maroof Ahmed, Rashid Ali, Suresh Kumar and Ishfaq Hamed. 600 Kg: Sanjeev Singh, Shakeel Ahmed, Khan Sameer Gull, Puneet Anthal, Udeshay Sharma, Satish Kumar, Jeevan Jot, Mait Jahangeer, Kuldeep Singh and Raguv Sharma. MIX: 560 Kg: Vasvi Gupta, Vishali Sharma, Mehreen Farooq Bhat, Anita Sharma, Pooja Sharma, Gagndeep Sharma, Pardeep Kumar Sharma, Tofeeq Umar, Sourav Dayal and Roshan Lal. Gourav Kumar Dubey, Sourabh Kumar, Kiran Kumari and Robin Singh have been named as officials for the teams.