J&K to host Karnataka in historic Ranji QFs, Kalra welcomes visiting team

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: For the first time in the history of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) will host the champion side of Karnataka in a quarterfinal encounter of the Ranji Trophy.

The important match shall take place at GGM Science College Hostel Ground, here from February 20.

The visiting side of Karnataka has already arrived and would have their nets tomorrow morning at the venue itself. The team on reaching Jammu was welcomed by Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association’s representative to BCCI Ranjeet Kalra and other members of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

India batsman Manish Pandey will join Karnataka’s squad and Karun Nair has been leading in his absence and will continue to do so against J&K.

J&K has qualified for the quarterfinals of Ranji Trophy for the second time but hosting the last eight stages match for the first time.

Meanwhile, the JKCA has invited former first class cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir to be part of the historical game.

Important to mention here that J&K topped the group C while Karnataka remained second in their group.