J&K to be declared ODF by Sept 15

SRINAGAR: Secretary, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Government of India, Parameswaran Iyer and Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam on Tuesday co-chaired a video conference with Deputy Commissioners to review the progress achieved under the SBM (G) Programme here at the Civil Secretariat.

Parameswaran Iyer lauded the efforts of Governor’s Administration for the remarkable turnaround in reaching close to 99 per cent sanitation coverage from 50 per cent in the month of February, 2018. Also, the ODF verification which was at 5 per cent in July 2018 is now at 50 per cent.

Director General (Special Project), Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Government of India, Akshay Kumar Rout, Secretary, PHE Department, Secretary, RDD and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

Iyer observed that while across the country, sanitation coverage has reached 92 per cent, it is due to the strenuous efforts of the Governor’s Administration in particularly DCs under the illustrious leadership of Governor, Advisors and Chief Secretary that in J&K sanitation coverage has reached close to 99 per cent. He informed that the programme is being monitored by the Prime Minister, who is impressed by the phenomenal progress made by J&K in the last couple of months.

Having reached 99 per cent sanitation coverage and poised to achieve 100% progress in the next couple of weeks, Iyer urged the State Government to now shift focus on achieving 100 per cent ODF verification, which should be completed by September, 15, 2018 and geo-tagging and hiring of Swachigarhis. He said J&K will become eligible for next installment of funds after 100% ODF verification is completed.

Chief Secretary reassured that State Government will redouble its efforts towards successful implementation of the SBM (G) programme. He said 12 districts have already achieved ODF status and in the remaining 10 Districts, sanitation coverage is over 95 per cent.

While setting a dead line of September 15, 2018 for all Districts to be declared and verified as ODF, Chief Secretary asked DCs to ensure that ODF verification and geo-tagging process is completed by all Districts within the same deadline. He also directed for hiring 50 Swachigarhis in each district besides promoting cleanliness and hygiene through effective and sustained public information campaigns.

Status of drinking and ground water in the State also came up for discussion during the meeting. Iyer assured that Government of India will provide required support to the J&K Government in projects aimed at harnessing ground water and augmenting drinking water facility and also support any proposal for externally aided project.

In this regard, Chief Secretary asked Secretary, PHE and I&FC Department to immediately start working on the project proposal(s) and submit the same in the next couple of months.