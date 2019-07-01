J&K team clinches 14 medals in 19th National Tenshinkan Karate C’ship

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Young and promising J&K Tenshinkan Karate Do Team comprising ten boys and four girls clinched 14 medals including eight gold, five silver and one bronze in the 19th National Tenshinkan Karate Championship held at Goa.

The championship was organised by Tenshinkan Shotokan-Ryu Karate Federation of India approved by Karate Association of India (KAI).

The event was participated by the Sub Junior, Junior, Cadet, Seniors (Boys and Girls) players from across country, representing their respective States. The J&K team was led by Sensei Aruna Sharma and Sensei Gopal Dass, team Coaches. In the boys section, Utkarsh Bhau, Tanish Kumar, Karantjeet Singh, Shayam Sharma, Tanish Kumar and Honey Sharma won gold medals and Ishaant Gupta, Vasu Dasgora, Shreyaz Mahajan and Gorang Konwar Barman won silver medal and Harpreet Singh won bronze in Kumite.

In girls section, Jasleen Kour, Anisha Devi, Ishaant Gupta won gold medal and Palak won silver medal in Kumite.

The medal and certificate winner players were honored by Tenshinkan Shotokan-Ryu Karate Federation of India. Further all the fourteen payer, Sensei Aruna Bhau and Sensei Gopal Dass Coach were felicitated at Jammu by Dr. Amit Vaid Chairman of the Association and Sukhbir Singh General Secretary of the Association in a ceremony held in which the parents of the players were also present. Dr. Amit Vaid, Chairman J&K Tenshinkan Karate Do Association appreciated the players and called for more participation of younger generation in this sports.

He also appreciated Brijesh Bhau Chief Technical Director J&K and coaches Aruna Bhau, Gopal Sharma, Shakti Kumar for training the players.