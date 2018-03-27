J&K suffers Rs 4,800 cr yearly power losses: Bukhari

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir suffers losses of around Rs 4,800 crore in a year in the power sector, State Finance Minister Altaf Bukhari said.

Citing revenue deficit in the power sector, Bukari said state suffers approximately Rs 4,800 crore yearly loss against the procurement of electricity which can be brought down if the society develops the habit of resource conservation.

None other than teacher can help to bring this change as they are architects of an emancipated and progressive society, the minister said and sought the cooperation of teachers to take this message to every home.

Our State needs to develop a habit of judicious use, conservation and generation of resources to make them long lasting for posterity. Teachers through their grit of patience and untiring teaching capabilities can make children understand about the importance of developing these good habits, the minister said while addressing a huge gathering of teachers on the occasion of Lecturers Day.

Minister of State for Education, Culture, Floriculture and Parks, Priya Sethi also addressed the participants which included senior academicians, lecturers, CEOs and other officials of School Education Department.