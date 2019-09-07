J&K students visit Baalnoi Academy, Rashtrapati Bhawan

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Army sponsored team comprising 22 students and three teachers from Kishtwar District of Jammu and Kashmir accompanied by army officials visited the famed Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi.

“These students on a ten-day tour from Kishtwar District to Indian Military Academy via New Delhi, are being given a holistic exposure to the various opportunities available for the youth of the nation in different spheres of life,” PRO Defence, Lt Col Devender Anand said. They have also visited Baalnoi Academy which prepares students for competitive exams including Services Selection Board for entry as officers in the army, he said. In the Academy, the Capacity Building Tour Team also interacted with Director of Baalnoi Academy.

During the interaction, the Director of Baalnoi Academy urged the students to focus on their studies and thereafter explore various career opportunities to which they have been exposed to, during the tour.