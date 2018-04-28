J&K students cracked UPSC exam with flying colours

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Over half a dozen UPSC aspirants from the State of Jammu and Kashmir have cracked the prestigious civil services examination results, of which were declared on late Friday evening.

Fazl-ul Haseeb from Kashmir valley cracked the exam by securing AIR 36 while a Kashmiri Pandit candidate Rahul Bhat made it to the top ranks by securing AIR 68.

Another young engineer from Kishtwar district of Jammu province, Abhishek Sharma, made it to the top ranks by securing AIR 69.

Abhishek Sharma, is currently serving state government as Junior Engineer in the Irrigation and Flood Control department. He is also an alumni of Government College of Engineering and Technology, Jammu. Abhishek completed his basic schooling from Kishtwar. He credited his success to his parents, teachers, family and friends and all well wishers.

Another bright star from Jammu Akshay Labroo, already serving in the Ministry of Defence secured AIR 104. He is an alumni of DPS, Jammu and studied at Ramjas College,Dehli.

A female candidate Inabat Khaliq, daughter of Dr Abdul Khaliq secured AIR 378. Her father is currently serving in GMC, Jammu.

Three other candidates from Jammu region have made it to the prestigious exam. They are Atul Choudhary also an alumni of GCET. He secured AIR 896. Amir Bashir from Mendhar (AIR 843 ) and Ch Mohd Farooq from Dharmari cracked the exam by securing 939 rank in the exam while Vivek Bhagat cracked the exam by securing AIR 967.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday evening released the final result of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017. The results were made available on the official website of the Commission: upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017 results can also be checked on – upsconline.nic.in

Hyderabad boy Anudeep Durishetty has topped the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017. He belongs to the OBC category. He qualified the examination with Anthropology as his optional subject. He has graduated with BE (Electronics & Instrumentation) degree from BITS, Pilani.

Fifteen men and eight women have made it to the top 25 list.

Besides Durishetty Anudeep, who has topped the prestigious examination, Anu Kumari is the second and Sachin Gupta third in the overall toppers list.

Anu Kumari is the topper among the female candidates securing an overall second rank. She has graduated with BSc (Hons) in Physics from Delhi University and has done MBA (Finance & Marketing) from IMT, Nagpur. Saumya Sharma, a Physically Disabled person, with hearing impairment, has secured an overall ninth rank.

The result of two candidates has been withheld, the UPSC informed in its press release.

”UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543. Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of Result,” the release said.

A total of 990 candidates (750 men and 240 women) have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various services, according to a press release issued by the Commission. The recommended candidates also include 29 Physically Disabled persons (nine Orthopedically Handicapped; eight Visually Challenged and 12 Hearing Impaired).

Based on the results of the written part of held by the Union Public Service Commission in October-November, 2017 and the interviews for Personality Test held in February-April, 2018, as many as 990 names were recommended for appointment to (i) Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2017 was conducted on June 18, 2017. 9,57,590 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 4,56,625 candidates appeared. 13,366 candidates qualified for an appearance in the Written (Main) Examination held in October – November 2017. Of them, 2568 candidates qualified for the Personality Test conducted in February-April 2018.