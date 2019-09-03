J&K State financial position improved post-Art 370: Dr Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Jammu and Kashmir State financial position has improved post-Article 370 in the last four weeks, contrary to the ominous predictions being made by the prophets of doom.

After receiving a 40-minute briefing from Principal Secretary Finance, Government of J&K, Arun Kumar Mehta, Dr Jitendra Singh said that as the abrogation of Article 370 will complete four weeks in three days from now, he is convinced that instead of getting disturbed or destabilized, the overall financial standing of the State has become more stable.

In spite of certain restrictions and constraints during the last one month, he said, there is not a single pending payment with the State Treasury and all the bills as well as GPF and Gratuity payments have been made on time, and often more promptly than on certain occasions in the past.

Citing figures Dr Jitendra Singh said, he has been conveyed that the State Government has spent Rs 2,500 crore more in the current financial year under Governor’s rule, compared to the corresponding period of 1st April to 31st August last year.

This, he said, leads to the inevitable conclusion that during the Governor’s rule, particularly during the last few months, the mismanagement of State exchequer has been overcome to a large extent, which was earlier responsible for frequent financial crunch and deficit.

In addition to the government plan to provide 50,000 jobs as already announced, Mehta also apprised Dr Jitendra Singh of certain options to generate self-employment without much extra financial liability.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed Mehta that an officers’ team of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) will be touring Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh from the 5th of September and they have been advised to interact with the concerned departments to work out how best some of the successful initiatives of North East can be replicated in J&K and Ladakh.

In this context, he made a special mention of the successful “Rural Livelihood Project” and the “Venture Fund” for Start-Ups carried out in the North East, which has not only resulted in livelihood opportunities for the local youth, but has also started attracting young Start-Up groups from other parts of the country.