J&K State creates history under adolescence education programme

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a marvelous achievement, the Jammu & Kashmir State created history under Adolescence Education Programme (AEP) by securing first position for first time in role play competition at National Level at NCERT, New Delhi.

This magic was created by the students of GMS, Lehnu, Zone Tikri, District Udhampur under the guidance of Rohit Magotra. The team from District Udhampur had recently qualified for the national level by winning State Level competition held recently at Jammu. The teams from all the States, Union Territories and RIEs of the Country participated in this category.

The themes covered under this competition were Charms and Challenges of Adolescence, Healthy Relationship amongst Adolescence, Substance/ Drug Abuse, HIV/ AIDS- stigmatisation, gender equality, Beti Bachao – Beti Padao, protection of environment, removal of female foeticide and care and respect for elders.

The other team from J&K namely GGHSS, Nowabad, Jammu also participated in National Level Folk Song/ Dance Competition under the guidance of Poonam Gupta. Virtually, Adolescence Education Programme is being run by J&K State BOSE, implemented and sponsored by NCERT, New Delhi under the guidance of Prof Veena Pandita, Chairperson/ Patron, JKBOSE, Riyaz Ahmad, Secretary/ Honourary Director, JK BOSE, Dr Farooq Ahmed Peer, Director/ State Project Director, Dr Yasir Hamid Sirwal, Assistant Director/ State Project Coordinator.

Dr Hrushikesh Senapaty, Director NCERT, New Delhi was the Chief Guest and Major Harsh Kumar, Joint Director/Secretary, NCERT was the Guest of Honour.

Prof Saroj Yadav, Dean Academics and National Project Coordinator NAEP, thoroughly inspired the participants with her matured perceptions and thought provoking speech on adolescence education and appreciated the remarkable efforts of J&K State BOSE for taking this program to the new heights.