J&K SSB delaying PM’s Package

Dear Editor,

Once again J&K Service Selection Board has made an absolute mockery on the part of Junior Assistant Migrant aspirants who have applied under PM’s special employment package for Kashmiri Migrants in the year 2017.

Turning a complete blind eye towards the Lieutenant Governor’s direction of completing all selections under this package by or before 31st January, 2020, the J&K SSB continuously keeps on delaying the selection lists of Junior Assistant Migrant aspirants thereby putting the job aspirants in dilemma and deep distress. Now when it was expected that the selection lists of JA Migrants will be released sometime soon, the J&K SSB once again shows a very apathetic attitude towards Junior Assistants Migrant aspirants by putting their selections on hold inspite of repeated requests and pleas made by the aggrieved aspirants.

The J&K SSB recently released all selection lists under notification no. 2019 but very agonizingly keeps on hold the selection list of Junior Assistant Migrants of old notification No. 2017 which is totally illogical and beyond one’s comprehension.

This in itself shows the double standard of the J&K Service Selection Board towards this PM’s package of Kashmiri Migrants. Three years have passed since these posts were advertised by the J&K SSB vide notification no. 04 of 2017 but till date nothing fruitful comes out of it. Let’s hope that the worthy chairman of the J&K SSB understands the woes and miseries of the Junior Assistant Migrants aspirants and must direct the authorities concerned to release long pending selection lists of Junior Assistant Migrants without any further delay as enough of time already stands wasted

unnecessarily.

Vivek Koul,

Gole Gujral Jammu.