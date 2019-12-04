J&K shooter Chain Singh wins gold in 13th SAGs

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: International shooter from the J&K’s Doda district Chain Singh won gold medal at shooting event in South Asian Games in Nepal. The J&K stalwart annex gold in the Individual event with new SAF record scoring 1179/2000. Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad in his message congratulated Chain Singh for winning gold at Kathmandu and wished him best of luck for his future endeavour.
