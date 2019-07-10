J&K Shiv Sena Chief passes away

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: State President Shiv Sena, Dimpy Kohli on Tuesday passed away after a brief illness.

In this regard, a condolence meeting was held at Party Office, Jammu under the leadership of State General Secretary Manish Sahni.

The party leaders mourned demise of Kohli and prayed to God to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss. They also observed two-minute silence.

Among those who paid condolences include Surjit Singh, Ashwani Gupta, Yashpal Khajuria, Meenakshi Chhibber, Raj Singh, Raju Salata, Sanjeev Kumar, Ramesh Gupta, Vikas Dewan, Balwant Singh, Sikander Singh, Daljeet Singh, Ganesh Lal, Mangu Ram, Arjun Kumar, Sunny Singh, Pankaj Sahni and Sanjeev Soodan.