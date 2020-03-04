J&K seeking 20 IAS officers from regular recruit quota

5 Secretary level officers of promotion quota retiring in next 3 months

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

JAMMU: Government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is seeking from the Centre at least 20 IAS officers from regular recruit (RR) quota, even as, Rakesh Kumar Gupta, the 1985-batch officer of J&K cadre on deputation as Secretary Union Public Service Commission, reached superannuation on 29 February, four IAS officers are currently posted in the UT of Ladakh and one more has tendered resignation.

Knowledgeable sources told STATE TIMES that the UT Government was in the process of seeking at least 20 IAS officers from the Centre as the recent decision of 67:33 [RR:Promotion] was likely to be implemented in March-April. Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which regulates the All India Services, has of late decided to place 67 percent officers from RR quota and only 33 percent from the promotion quota in J&K UT. Even as 67:33 was already in force in rest of the country, in J&K 50 per cent officers used to come from the RR quota and 50 from the promotion quota.

With implementation of J&K Reorganisation Act 2019, already appointed and posted officers would continue in J&K cadre but all others joining after 31 October 2019 would be placed in AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, Union Territories excluding Andaman and Nicobar Islands) cadre.

Currently there are total of 66 IAS officers of RR and promotion quota in J&K cadre. Of them 9 from RR and one from promotion quota are on Central deputation. Four IAS officers of J&K cadre are posted in UT of Ladakh. Two fresh recruits are still under training. One has been arrested in the gun licence scam and is being placed under suspension. One more, namely Dr Shah Faesal, has tendered his resignation which is still under consideration with DoPT. He has launched a political party and has been in detention since August 2019. Besides, Baseer Ahmad Khan, is on one-year service extension as he has already retired from IAS in 30 June 2019.

Forty-seven IAS officers available with UT of J&K include four officers of the promotion quota -Commissioner-Secretary Public Works (R&B) Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Chairperson J&K Special Tribunal Salma Hamid, Secretary Horticulture Manzoor Ahmad Lone and incharge Secretary General Administration Department Farooq Ahmad Lone-who are scheduled to retire in the next three months. If J&K does not get replenishment, in around June it will be left with only 43 available IAS officers.

In the total sanctioned strength of 137 IAS posts, 75 have to be from the regular recruit quota and 62 from the promotion quota. In the regular recruit quota alone, there will be shortfall of at least 25 incumbents. If 76:33 formula is to be implemented, J&K would need around 40 new IAS officers. About 10 of them would go to the UT Ladakh.

Sources revealed that this whole exercise of the implementation of 67:33 formula, distribution of IAS officers between UTs of J&K and Ladakh and transfer/deputation of the all-India service officers to the two new UTs was currently underway in the union Ministry of Home Affairs. Simultaneously, MHA is also expected to complete the exercise of the determination of the IAS vacancies in J&K for the pending years of 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

In absence of this exercise since 2013, J&K’s senior most KAS officers have not been inducted into IAS. If it continues to remain pending, from June 2020 onwards, only Tasneem Majid and Sarmad Hafeez would remain in active service of IAS from the promotion quota. Commissioner-Secretary Floriculture, Gardens and Parks, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Secretary Higher Education Talat Parvez Rohella, Secretary Culture Zubair Ahmad, Secretary ARI and Trainings Reva Kumari, besides their senior/equivalent in grade like Asif Hamid Khan, Rukhsana Gani, Rehana Batul and Mir Tariq Ali are all still in KAS and waiting for their induction into IAS.

At least two of these officers told STATE TIMES that after creation of the UT and possibility of transfer to some other States and UTs, most of the KAS officers would prefer to only get the higher grade so as to become Secretary and Commissioner-Secretary like Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad. They said that for them there was now “little charm” in the IAS.