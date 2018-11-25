JK SCST Corp organises awareness camp at Sopore

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BARAMULLA: J&K Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribes & Backward Classes Development Corporation Limited, District Baramulla on Sunday organised Awareness Camp on the occasion of Qaumi Ekata Week to celebrate Women Day at Ninglee, Sopore, Baramulla.

The District Manager of the Corporation explained the details of schemes run by the Corporation for the socio-economic upliftment of Schedule Castes, Schedule Tribes, Backward Classes, National minorities, safie karamcharies, specially-abled persons and benefits of educational loan at low rate of interest for pursuing professional courses. Large number of women also participated in the camp who were sensitized about issues related to the rights of women and importance of women in the society.