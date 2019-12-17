J&K SC, ST Dev Corporation organises awareness camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: The J&K SC,ST & BC Development Corporation limited organised an awareness camp at Community Hall, Ramnagar, District Udhampur on Tuesday. The camp was sponsored by National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation(NSFDC), Government of India, New Delhi and was inaugurated by G.Q Khatana, General Manager, J&K SC,ST & BC Dev. Corporation, Jammu.

The objective of the camp was to make the masses aware about the schemes/programmes of the Corporation and to educate the target groups to avail the welfare schemes of the corporation which are available for them.

G.Q Khatana, in his address informed that the corporation is organising such awareness Camps in far-flung areas. He stressed upon the unemployed youth of the area to avail maximum benefits of the self employment/welfare schemes and set-up their income generating units to reduce the volume on unemployment.

Mohd Iqbal Kataria, Deputy General Manager of the Corporation, in his address expressed that the J&K SC,ST & BC Dev. Corporation is working for the Socio-economic and Educational of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, Notified National Minorities(viz; Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis & Jains), Safai Karamcharis/their dependents and Persons with Disabilities including Disabled Soldiers and Disabled dependents of the Soldiers. He also expressed that the Corporation provides loans assistance at concessional rates of interest in collaboration with six National Corporations of the Government of India, to the unemployed members of the target groups for setting up of income generating units, to empower them to break away from the traditional occupation, depressed social conditions and poverty and to work their own way up the social and economic ladder with dignity and pride.

Joginder Paul Attri, District Manager, Udhampur of the Corporation, requested the target groups to come forward and avail maximum benefits of the schemes available for them.

Dalip Abrol, Executive Officer, Municipal Committee, Ramnagar, Sham Singh, Naib Tehsildar, Ramnagar, Sarpanchs Kuldeep Singh, Captain, Vijay and Charan Dass also spoken on the occasion.

Sarpanchs, Panchs and a large number of public across the Ramnagar Tehsil, participated in the programs and appreciated the role of the Corporation for giving awareness in far flung area.