J&K Roll Ball team leaves for Nationals

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Sub Junior Boys (Under-14) Roll Ball team on Friday left for Guwahati to participate in 13th Sub Junior National Roll Ball Championship being held at Guwahati from December 29 to 31, 2019.

Team consists of 12 players and two officials. Earlier, team was cleared by the screening committee of J&K Sports Council headed by Ravi Singh (Divisional Sports Officer) and Satish Gupta (Manager).

The Team: Arnav Sanson (Captain), Bharat Raj Gupta, Robin Koul, Kavish Bhogal, Anandin Sharma, Athrav Jandial, Keshav Mahajan, Dravay Jamba, Krishna Kohli, Shabadh Badyal, Divya Jamwal, Tanmay Mahajan, Suresh Kumar (Coach) and Sataish Koul (Manager).