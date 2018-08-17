J&K Rifle Association holds executive body meeting

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A meeting of Executive Committee members of J&K Rifle Association was held here on Thursday at Tawi Golf Course, Sidhra Jammu to discuss important issues related to functioning of J&K Rifle Association. Decision regarding conduct of 9th Annual J&K State Shooting Championship was also taken by them.

The members which were present include Kuldeep Singh Jamwal, President, S.S Sodhi, Treasurer, Sohan Lal Sharma, Vice President, Ashok Kumar, Joint Secretary, Samar Dev Singh, Executive Member, Sukhbir Singh, Executive Member, Sharat Chander Singh, Vice President, Paramjit Singh, Vice President, Manu Pratap Singh, Executive Member, Rahul Bakshi and Rajesh Virdhi.

Several issues regarding promotion of shooting as sports were also discussed. The members also appreciated and congratulated all players and teams who have got medals and laurels for J&K State and Association.

President Kuldeep Singh Jamwal and Treasurer S.S Sodhi thanked the Government of J&K State for its generous support by allotting them necessary land in Jammu for the purpose of opening state of the art shooting ranges. They said that the financial and other necessary support would be forthcoming from the Rifle Association to nurture talent of international level shooters. The suggestions of all members were taken into consideration.

In his vote of thanks, S.S Sodhi, thanked all members coming from different districts and particularly Dilbag Singh, Chairman and DGP Prisons, J&K Police for his immense contribution in providing platform to many talented youngsters of J&K in shooting sports during his tenure as President J&K Rifle Association and also by providing valuable guidance as the present Chairman of the Association.