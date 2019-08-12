‘J&K Re-organisation Act categorically rules out delimitation before 2026’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Accusing the vested interests of false propaganda and planting fake stories of an early delimitation in the State, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister, Harsh Dev Singh on Sunday said that ‘Delimitation of Assembly’ seats had been ruled out in near future in newly enacted J&K Re-organisation Act passed by both the Houses of Parliament. He pointed out that Sec 63 of J&K Re-organisation Act unambiguously stated that delimitation could not take place until the census figures for year 2026 were published.

Quoting the said provision in the Re-organisation Act, Singh said that Sec 63 stated, “Notwithstanding anything contained in sec 59 to 61, until relevant figures for the first census taken after year 2026 have been published, it shall not be necessary to re-adjust the division of successor union territory of Jammu and Kashmir into assembly and Parliamentary constituencies.”

Harsh said that while sec 59 to 61 provided for increasing total number of seats in the State of J&K from 107 to 114, with 24 seats for PoJK remaining vacant, sec 63 made a provision for timing of Delimitation as per prescribed formula. It was therefore clear from a plain reading of sec 59 to 63 along with allied provisions in the new law that delimitation of 90 Assembly seats (114-24) could be done only after the first census held after the year 2026, he stated. He said that even otherwise Art 170 of the constitution of India, which had become applicable to the state of J&K by virtue of abolition of Art 370, expressly barred holding of any such delimitation in any of the States of the country with the same 2026 rider.

Under such circumstances, the often planted news of Delimitation of Assembly constituencies and increase of seats was a fraud and treachery being played by a particular political party to contain summering discontent amongst the people of the region. As such future elections could be held only for 83 seats including 37 of Jammu and 46 of Kashmir without there being any changes in the existing set up, divulged Singh, adding further that only rotation of reserved Assembly seats was possible and that too along with rest of the States of the country.

Harsh said that people of Jammu were hurt by the decision of the Union Govt to club them with Kashmir and by demoting status of erstwhile Dogra State to a Union Territory. The people of Jammu region had long been fighting for end of Kashmir hegemony and their liberation from biased rule of Kashmir rulers which had not been considered by BJP Govt despite getting an overwhelming mandate, said Harsh.

Harsh observed that baseless rumours of an early delimitation were therefore being floated by these people to hoodwink people of Jammu and to divert their attention from the highly unjust and capricious Re-organisation of the State. Pointing towards the tall claims by central leaders to restore the status of State to J&K, Singh maintained that if delimitation of Assembly constituencies in the UT of J&K is to be effected after 2026 as per the new Act, then how early would it restore the status of State could be anybody’s guess. “The fact remains that we have been cheated,” said Singh while appealing people to join hands irrespective of castes, creed and colour to launch a peaceful agitation for safeguarding their rights and interests, as free citizens of the country.