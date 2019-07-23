JK Public School Panjtirthi organises GK Mass Quiz

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Attainment of information regarding current affairs and General Knowledge is a long and steady process where we have to be in regular contact with the ongoing affairs and issues. To fulfill this aim, G.K Mass quiz was organised at JK Public School Panjtirthi, here on Monday.

“JKPS believes in generating an intellectual environment and creating a thirst of knowledge among students to transform them into socially useful and productive members of the society,” said Principal JKPS Panjtirthi, Suman Banbah.

Mass quiz competition based on Current affairs, G.K questions drilled during the assembly, cabinet ministers, scientific reasoning for Classes 5 to 7. For every class, there were different quiz masters. All the quiz masters were able to maintain the motivating environment for the students. Students displayed their intellectual skill and posed a stiff competition for their rivals.

The winners were awarded with sweets and special gifts were given to the children who performed flawlessly while answering the questions based on current affairs and latest news.

The principal said , “To give real service to society we always add something to our curriculum which cannot be bought or measured with money.”

She added that success is a vehicle which moves on a wheel called hard work but the journey is impossible without the fuel called Self Confidence.