JK Public School Panjtirthi organises art exhibition

JAMMU: Principal JK Public School, Panjtirthi, Suman Banbah on Saturday inaugurated art exhibition in the school premises.

“Art enables us to see the world in different ways. JKPS Panjtirthi was decked up with art, craft and paintings pertaining to the different themes ranging from the Jakians. Students’ creativity, their talents and aesthetic sense were portrayed through the medium of art, craft, drawing and best out of waste material,” Principal said.

Jakians showcased a plethora of interesting and various theme from culture, tradition, environment, science and technology. Students and staff members visited the exhibition and were very much impressed with the artistry and effort behind the exhibits.

The sub themes of the exhibition were ‘Art corner’, ‘Trash O fun’, ‘Card Gallery’, ‘Craft work’ and ‘Reuse and Recycle’.

The school ground was aglow with a riot of colours and music. What made their art work unique was the students’ confidence in their individual expression, their clear concepts, loud voice and clarity of speech.

The exhibition was judged by the principal, teachers and the best performers were given extra grades in the forthcoming unit examination.

It was an enriching experience for the students and the Art Teacher Megha Gupta who had taken pains to make this art and craft exhibition a success was felicitated with the cash prize by the principal.

The Principal further said, “Art is one of the universal languages that all human beings understand and useful to communicate. We use art to appreciate who we are, our places in the world and the meaning of our lives. Today’s event has allowed the Jakians to see their work and talent come to life.”