JK Public School Panjtirthi observes World AIDS Day

JAMMU: Knowledge is the best prevention from the HIV infection. Keeping this in mind, JK Public School (JKPS) Panjtirthi observed World AIDS Day.

Sonal Vermani of class 6th enlightened the audience with various facts and figures of the disease.

Jakians made the show more meaningful, informative and interesting through a skit where they highlighted the causes, prevention and stigma associated with disease.

They said that AIDS is the fatal disease as it attacks and destroys the immune system of the body. “One cannot get aids from a hug or a handshake or having meal with the person who is HIV positive,” they added.

Principal JKPS Panjtirthi, Suman Banbah said, “Prevention is better than cure. Ignorance and prejudice are fuelling the spread of a preventable disease.”

“HIV patients need to be cared with compassion and must be allowed to be lived with dignity,” she added.

She further said, “Hate the disease but not the diseased. It’s not the years in our life that count. It is the life in the years that makes a difference.”

The principal asked questions from Jakians pertaining to the programme and those who answered correctly were awarded by her.