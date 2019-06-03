JK Public School Panjtirthi observes Anti-Tobacco Day

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To sensitise the Jakians about the high prevalence of tobacco among the youth, JK Public School Panjtirthi observed Anti-Tobacco Day in the school premises. Jakians exhibited a skit emphasising that women and children are most vulnerable to the hazards of second hand smoke and it is essential to save the mankind from this destruction.

The theme of the celebration was ‘Tobacco and Lung Health’.

Jakians highlighted the consequences of Tobacco use.

Principal JKPS Panjtirthi, Suman Banbah said, “Tobacco Kills more than 7 million people each year”. She asked numerous questions to Jakians related to the programme and the winners were suitably awarded by the principal.