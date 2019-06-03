JK Public School Panjtirthi observes Anti-Tobacco Day

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: To sensitise the Jakians about the high prevalence of tobacco among the youth, JK Public School Panjtirthi observed Anti-Tobacco Day in the school premises. Jakians exhibited a skit emphasising that women and children are most vulnerable to the hazards of second hand smoke and it is essential to save the mankind from this destruction. The theme of the celebration was ‘Tobacco and Lung Health’. Jakians highlighted the consequences of Tobacco use. Principal JKPS Panjtirthi, Suman Banbah said, “Tobacco Kills more than 7 million people each year”. She asked numerous questions to Jakians related to the programme and the winners were suitably awarded by the principal.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Children worst sufferer of smoking: Dr Sushil
‘Stranger Things 3’ will be moving, unexpected, says David Harbour
Moby accuses Natalie Portman of lying, shares photo evidence to support his dating claims
Healthy eating mistakes that are making you FAT
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper