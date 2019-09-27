JK Public School Panjtirthi celebrates World Tourism Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: JK Public School (JKPS) Panjtirthi celebrated World Tourism Day. Shivanaya Raina of Class 7th interacted with audience regarding different ways to promote tourism. She motivated the audience to take educational trip and excursions during vacations.

Pooja Sharma, the incharge of celebration talked with the students about the needs and benefits of tourism.

Students displayed different cultures of different states of India to highlight the beauty of India. Jakians conveyed that how important it is to preserve and promote the tourist destinations as it sets the pace for sustainable development of the country.

They exhibited a skit highlighting that how a tourist guide is entertaining the visitors in the Kashmir valley- A Paradise for Nature lovers.

The Principal of JKPS Panjtirthi, Suman Banbah said, “Today’s celebration’ was aimed to foster awareness about the importance of tourism and its social cultural, political and economic impact”. She also urged the Jakians to protect the environment to safeguard humanity and to attract the tourists.

The concept of “Atithi Devo Bhave” was beautifully showcased by the Jakians, which audience not only enjoyed but acknowledged its worldwide need and importance.