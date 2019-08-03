JK Public School Panjtirthi celebrates Nature Conservation Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: JK Public School Panjtirthi on Thursday celebrated Nature Conservation Day to highlight that “we should maintain the natural cycle and do not disturb it to keep the nature evergreen”.

Jakians emphasised pollution and global warming are man-made disasters and we have disturbed the nature because of urbanisation, industrialisation and deforestation.

Jakians spoke commendably on the statement “earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s need but not every man’s greed.”

Jakians also depicted how they value their planet. They also enacted the new ways to “go green”.

They also took a pledge that they will use the natural resources judiciously to be a responsible person.

The Principal of JKPS Panjtirthi, Suman Banbah said, “We must perform environment friendly activities in our daily life to feel green means to pep up our spirits and adopt clean life style.”

She added that a healthy environment is a foundation for stable and productive society.

She further said, “We must recognise our grave duty to handover the earth to our future generation in such a condition that they can inhibit it comfortably and continue to cultivate it.”

She appreciated the teachers for presenting the laws of nature beautifully through enaction, poetry, slogans, drama and speech.