JK Public School Kunjwani students make eco-friendly Rakhis, kites

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To mark the significance, the true spirit of brotherhood and spread the message of love, faith and cultural values, students of classes II-V of JK Public School, Kunjwani showed their talent and creativity by making beautiful and eco-friendly Rakhis and kites.

The creativity of the students left everyone astounded. The activity was full of innovative and colourful ideas.

The aim of conducting this activity was to promote creativity among the students and the result was wonderful .The whole exercise was joyous experience for the students as they participated with great enthusiasm and zeal. Students showed keen interest in the occasion and beautiful environment was made full of joy and love.

The event culminated with the festivity of the season and children took away a sense of accomplishment along with the handmade Rakhis.

The children were appreciated for their efforts. Also the students were familiarised with the customs and rituals followed on Rakshabandhan.