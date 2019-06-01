JK Public School Kunjwani shines at Khelo India

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Summer School Olympiad 2019 held as part of the centrally sponsored scheme ‘Khelo India- Sports for Peace and Development concluded on Thursday here at Sports Stadium, New University Campus, Jammu.

These events are conducted to appreciate and encourage the budding players to participate in different sports categories and to develop spirit of sportsmanship in them.

JK Public School, Kunjwani also supports this mission and encourages its students to participate in such tournaments.

The JKIANS actively participated in various events and brought laurels to school by winning 13 medals including five gold, five silver and three bronze medals.

In football Match (U-19 Boys), JKPS Kunjwani team clinched the winner’s trophy followed by Girls (U-19) with runner-up trophy. In basketball (U-19 Girls), the school bagged third position.

Aayushi Rajput won gold medal in high jump and silver in 4x100m relay race. Arya Mahajan won gold in 100 mtrs, bronze in 200 mtrs and Silver in 4x100m relay race.

Ayush Kour also showcased his talent and true sportsmanship by clinching gold in shot-put and bronze in long jump. Kesar Singh showed this skills and bagged bronze in high jump.

Rashi Vaid bagged two gold medals in 100 mtrs and long jump. Shiny Jamwal clinched silver in discus throw. Zara Mir won two silver medals in 200 mtrs and 400 mtrs respectively. Nikhira won silver in 4×100 mtrs relay race.

The management, principal and staff congratulated the winners and appreciated the hard work of the students. They applauded the efforts of their coaches Elijah Sotra and Shivdev Singh.