JK Public School Kunjwani organises TECHRADIANCE 2019

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: JK Public School Kunjwani in association with Techfest Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, powered by Harbour Technologies, organised zonal level workshop-cum-championship, ‘TECHRADIANCE 2019’ in the premises of B.Ed College of Education, JK Educational Society.

The session was on Solar Panel and Smart Energy System and Android Apps Development. It is a two days’ workshop programme specifically designed for students aimed to improve their theoretical knowledge and practical skills, and interest in the field of advanced technologies.

The national level championship will be held at IIT, Bombay.

The Android Apps Development was for the students from classes IX-XII and Solar Panel and Smart Energy was for classes VI-VIII.

More than 200 students from different schools actively participated. Shashi Choudhary, Director JK Educational Society, S.K Singh, Principal JKPS Kunjwani and Shashi Rattan, Vice-Principal were present on the occasion.

The workshop commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

Principal, S.K Singh, in his welcome address, congratulated the participants for having shown their keen interest towards such workshops.

He mentioned the environmental benefits of solar energy that it creates clean renewable power from sun. He wished good luck to all the participants.

Bipul Kumar Shahi was the resource person for Android Application Development who explained the history and evolution of Android in the market and highlighted the importance of Android Apps.

He provided the students with the software and asked them to install it in their computers.

Deepesh Kumar Mishra was the resource person for Solar Panel and Smart Energy. He explained the importance of solar energy and its utilisation in day to day life.

The workshop will continue for the second day tomorrow.