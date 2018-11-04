JK Public School Kunjwani organises Inter-house Rangoli Competition

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: JK Public School, Kunjwani on Saturday organised Inter-house Rangoli Competition for all its four houses; Tagore, Bhagat Singh, Tilak and Rashakrishnan.

The preparations for the competitions had begun a week before as each house was obstinate to give its best shot and add more scores to the house score list.

The children selected different patterns and designs to display the creativity. They also brought out the best in their art form by using different variations of colours.

In the Rangoli competition only a few selected students took part. Rest of the students from class VI, VII and VIII tried their hands on Diya designing, lamp making and Thali decoration. All the JKIANS were seen actively taking part in the activity ahead of the festive season of Diwali.

The Tagore House stood first in Rangoli competition while second position was bagged by Bhagat Singh and third by Radhakrishnan House. It was a tough competition as it was very difficult for the judges to give a fair decision because the budding artistic hands had put in their heart and mind in displaying their talent to the best of their abilities.