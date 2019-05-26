JK Public School Kunjwani holds literary activities

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: Twenty first Century learning is paving its way to a whole new type of education with a special focus to incorporate three major genres -reasoning, psychomotor and emotional growth. JK Public School, Kunjwani, aims at providing its students innovative approach towards learning to deal with the challenges of today’s world. Keeping this in view, JKPS Kunjwani organised various literary activities for classes VI-XII.

Literary activity programme is a regular feature of school which is conducted every Saturday.

The programme is compulsory for each child as it provides them an opportunity to learn all the essential life skills.

The students of class VI on Saturday participated in quiz competition on the topic ‘Discoveries and Inventions’.

The theme for the quiz was ‘National Technology Day’, whereas the students of class VII projected their artistic skills with creativity by painting on the topic ‘Save Energy-the need of the hour’. The theme for the painting was ‘Energy Conservation Day’.

The students of classes IX-XII had a Group Discussion on Anecdotes from the life of famous people. The theme was ‘Sewa’.

Through these activities, children got a chance to put their imagination into creativity.

They used novel ideas to make their presentations the best. Children put all their efforts to outwit their peers. The activities were really fun-filled and boasted the enthusiasm of the children. Such activities also help to enhance their interpersonal and intrapersonal skills.