JK Public School Kunjwani holds Investiture Ceremony

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To help the students feel the sense of responsibility and keeping with the tradition of the JK Public School, its outstanding students were invested with the duties of office bearers.

JK Public School, Kunjwani held the Investiture Ceremony on Tuesday in the Nelsum Millennium Hall of the school to invest the newly appointed School Council.

The event was presided over by the Chairman of JK Educational Society, Raj Daluja, Member of the Management, Gautam Daluja and the Director, Shashi Choudhary.

The other dignitaries present on the occasion were Principal S.K Singh, Vice Principal Shashi Rattan, Coordinators, teachers and parents of the council members.

The ceremony began with the welcome speech by Siddarth Gupta and Prachi Sharma, students of class XII. The proceedings of the function commenced with the spellbinding rendition of the School Song spreading the belief that each one of us can reach for the stars with determination and perseverance.

Principal S.K Singh congratulated the students and their parents and wished them luck.

He briefed all about the selection procedure and urged the council members to take up the responsibility with commitment and integrity. The newly elected members pledged to work earnestly and uphold the glory and honour of their institution.

It was a proud moment for all parents who were a witness to this scintillating celebration. The council members donned the sashes that were jointly presented to them by the School Management and the parents. The Chief Guest congratulated the newly elected School Council members and advised them to be impartial and honest in discharging their duties.

He suggested to them to use this opportunity to hone their leadership skills while excelling in academics and co-scholastic activities. He wished them all the success in their future endeavours and hoped that this badge of honour will provide them a spring-board to scale new heights.

A special feature on this occasion was the launch of school magazine ‘Footprints’. The Chairman, Management and the parents of newly elected Head Boy Krish Verma and Head Girl Hetisha jointly released the school magazine.

The vote of thanks was presented by the Vice Principal, Shashi Rattan who expressed gratitude towards the Chairman, Management, Director, Principal and parents.

The ceremony concluded with the National Anthem followed by refreshment to students and parents.