JK Public School Kunjwani conducts literary activities

JAMMU: As per the weekly planner of JK Public School, Kunjwani, literary activity was conducted, where students of Class VI- VIII participated in ‘Speed test of Mathematics’.

The students were fervent and enthusiastic to answer the questions rapidly within the given time slot.

The students were seen fully engrossed in team work and time management. The event developed the analytical skills and conceptual knowledge of the students.

Moreover, the students of classes IX and X had a quiz competition based on the topic- India’s struggle for independence, which encouraged the feeling of patriotism amongst the students.

In this contest questionnaire was prepared by the teachers comprising of all the events from 1857 to 1947.

These brain-storming activities enhanced the learning and thinking skills of the students. It motivated them to know more about India’s freedom fighters.